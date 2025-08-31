Ripe for the picking

They call it a “fashion playground,” and for Catherine Huang, general manager; and Randy Trogler, senior vice president of Retail, Pomelo is certainly the place for “individual fashion at really good prices.”
The newly opened store in the mall Glorietta 4 offers a peek at this Southeast Asian brand’s take on fashion. To the right of the expansive space are racks of “fun, inspirational pieces, a little more fashion-forward,” says Trogler. “To the left is a little bit more wear to work, a little bit more serious and a little more coverage.”
While the name evokes a young market, Huang says, “there’s something for everyone — age ranges or body type.”
Why the name Pomelo, though? “When I started with Pomelo, that was my first question to our CEO (and co-founder of the online fashion brand). And David Jou said, ‘I like the fruit,’” Trogler tells DAILY TRIBUNE.
“We’re very proud of being a Southeast Asian brand,” he adds. The color palettes, sizing and styles are suited to the region.”
Huang agrees, “It’s young and fun, and they have a lot of interesting details.”
“I think Pomelo has a unique point of view when it comes to the design and detail — we pay really close attention to buttons, armholes, fabric choices, and that really helps differentiate us from other higher-priced-point brands,” adds Trogler.
Launched in 2013 in Thailand by Jou, who also co-founded Lazada in his country where he served as managing director, Pomelo as Southeast Asia’s leading omnichannel fashion platform took off as an online site for fashion finds that are “affordable, earth-conscious and trend-led.”
Its unique “try before you buy” Tap.Try.Buy. service is among the main reasons for its growth. This landmark partnership with The SSI Group, the Philippines’ premier specialty retailer, to bring its signature fashion experience to the country for the first time.
A second store opened at Robinsons Place Malate on 28 August. The partnership will also expand into e-commerce, with Pomelo already available on Zalora as of July 2025, and soon to launch on Shopee.
A style tip? Huang says, “Pomelo’s always been known for their tweed. They have it every season.”