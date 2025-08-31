Ripe for the picking

They call it a “fashion playground,” and for Catherine Huang, general manager; and Randy Trogler, senior vice president of Retail, Pomelo is certainly the place for “individual fashion at really good prices.”

The newly opened store in the mall Glorietta 4 offers a peek at this Southeast Asian brand’s take on fashion. To the right of the expansive space are racks of “fun, inspirational pieces, a little more fashion-forward,” says Trogler. “To the left is a little bit more wear to work, a little bit more serious and a little more coverage.”

While the name evokes a young market, Huang says, “there’s something for everyone — age ranges or body type.”