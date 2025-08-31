QC rainfall ‘phenomenal,’ says QC-DRRMO

Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QC-DRRMO) spokesperson Peachy de Leon on Sunday described the rainfall experienced in the city as extraordinary compared to previous downpours.

“The rainfall yesterday was really ‘phenomenal’… In just 24 hours, the amount of rainfall was truly high in such a short span of time,” she said in Filipino, explaining that flood levels in the city reached 141 millimeters compared to the usual 121 millimeters.

According to De Leon, rescuers were deployed to relocate flood victims. Evacuations were still ongoing as of 11:15 PM on Saturday and continued into Sunday.

“In the waterways, when the San Juan River was placed under Alert Level 3, the areas it passed through were really the ones that experienced flooding,” De Leon explained.

Meanwhile, PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Chief Analiza Solis said the phenomenon was caused by severe thunderstorms, which are localized storms of short duration but with heavy rainfall.

She added that such events can occur anywhere, not just in cities, and are considered normal weather occurrences, especially during the habagat (southwest monsoon) season.