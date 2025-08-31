PNP, NBI summoned over e-sabong

Senate Committee on Games and Amusement Chair Senator Erwin Tulfo said Sunday that he will ask the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to explain why online cockfighting, or e-sabong, continues to operate despite being suspended by the government in 2022.

Tulfo revealed that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has already sought the assistance of the PNP and NBI to shut these operators down, yet no action has been taken.

“With the number of people carrying roosters inside cockfighting arenas and live video streaming happening openly, it is impossible that the police chief or provincial director doesn’t know where these operations are taking place,” Tulfo said.

The senator added, “Here’s a tip: one operator runs in Central Luzon while another operates in Region 4-A, but the owner hails from the Cordillera.”

Tulfo emphasized that by the next Games and Amusement Committee hearing, he expects these illegal operations to be shut down.

“These not only harm families, but also do not provide any benefit to the nation,” he added.

Tulfo also revealed that he plans to summon the PNP provincial directors of Batangas and Pampanga, along with the regional directors of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, as well as the director of the Cordillera Police, to appear at the upcoming Senate hearing.