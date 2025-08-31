PLDT clinches second PVL title

PLDT, once a team seemingly unable to break through in title runs, now can’t seem to stop collecting championships.

Just two weeks after clinching their long-awaited breakthrough title in the Premier Volleyball League On Tour, the High Speed Hitters raised another trophy – this time the PVL Invitational crown – with a come-from-behind 21-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Japan’s Kobe Shinwa University before a loud and proud Sunday crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But make no mistake – the win wasn’t as breezy as the scoreline suggests.

Kobe Shinwa, a youthful but skilled Japanese collegiate squad, came out swinging in the opening set. With their trademark speed, crisp ball movement, and fast-paced offense, they caught PLDT slightly off-guard. Their court rotation was tight and fluid, and their well-orchestrated defense absorbed the High Speed Hitters’ initial blows.

Behind the poised setting of Sakura Furuta and the attacking prowess of Nagisa Komatsuda and Kokoro Yasuma, the Japanese side carved out a surprising win in the opening frame.

PLDT, however, was simply biding its time.

“We came into this game knowing that if they gave us the opportunity we had to take it,” said Savi Davison, who delivered another explosive 20-point performance, complemented by nine excellent digs and 18 receptions.

What made their impressive run across two tournaments even more remarkable was that they clinched both titles via sweeps – first with an 8-0 romp in the PVL On Tour, capped by a thrilling five-set victory over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Finals, and then with a flawless 5-0 sweep, punctuated by a four-set triumph of the Japanese squad.

“They (Japanese) are really good team, they really challenged us. So we tried, this is probably one of the hardest games we played all year. Congrats to them as well but I couldn’t be any more proud how we came out today,” added Davison.

Kim Dy, whose emphatic block on Nagisa Komatsuda sealed the one-hour and 50-minute championship match, delivered a solid all-around performance with 17 points. Rookie Alleiah Malaluan also shone with a mature showing beyond her years, contributing 15 points, while veteran Mika Reyes added 12 markers, highlighted by crucial power tips at key moments.