Pinoy films are stealing the show

We, Pinoy, still watch Filipino films massively, though not in the movie houses but on streaming platforms, specifically Netflix Philippines. It’s hardly true that we have been abhorring Pinoy films because their narratives are boring. Only a few are really worth walking out of the movie houses.

The streaming company has been reporting that Filipino movies almost always get into the top spots of its Top 10 alongside foreign ones.

It is so much less expensive to watch movies online than in theaters, of course. And with the predictable flooding in this country of cheating contractors every time it rains continuously for an hour, it’s really very smart and sensible to watch movies on streaming platforms.

Thus, in the latest Netflix Philippines report, the 2016 horror movie Seklusyon, starring Rhed Bustamante, is currently the number one movie, even as the animated film KPop Demon Hunters has become the most popular Netflix movie of all time.