Philippines’ oldest Protestant church marks 125th anniversary

At the height of the Filipino-American War on 28 August 1898, Methodist Chaplain George Stull officiated the first Protestant service in the Philippines inside a dungeon in Cavite City. The service was attended mostly by American soldiers.

Less than a year later, on 5 March 1899, Bishop James Thoburn of the Methodist Episcopacy of India arrived in the country and delivered the first recorded Protestant sermon. It was held at Teatro Filipino, located at the corner of Echague (now Carlos Palanca) and San Roque (now Padre Gomez) streets, the present site of SM Store Quiapo.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) recognizes this date as the founding of the country’s first Protestant church —today known as the Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) on Kalaw Avenue, Ermita, Manila.