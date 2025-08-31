Perpetual keeps semis hopes alive

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta strengthened its semifinals hopes with a convincing sweep of Ateneo de Manila University, 25-16, 30-28, 25-19, in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Sunday afternoon at the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center in Manila.

Reeling from a narrow five-set defeat to Colegio de San Juan de Letran last August 23, the Lady Altas got timely hits from Shaila Omipon and Geraldine Palacio to complete an epic second-set comeback, sealing a crucial victory and keeping their playoff bid alive in the eight-team tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Omipon led the charge with 11 points, including nine attacks and two aces, complemented by 11 excellent digs and seven excellent receptions.

With the win, Perpetual improved to a 2-3 record, moving just one game behind Letran (2-2) for fourth place.

“It’s a matter of strong heart,” Lady Altas head coach Sandy Rieta said.

In the second set, Ateneo was on the verge of tying the match after a Dona de Leon block and a Charisse Enrico attack error gave the Blue Eagles a 24-20 lead.

But Perpetual surged at the perfect moment, overcoming eight Ateneo set points in the extended second frame.