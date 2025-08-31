Pen Medina opens solo exhibit ‘Paikot-ikot Lang’

Screen and stage veteran Pen Medina has taken a bold creative leap, unveiling his first solo art exhibition, Paikot-ikot Lang: Human Condiotion.ed (The Prelude), at the Gateway Art Gallery Studio in Araneta City. The show runs from 30 August to 12 September 2025, as part of the gallery’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Exploring the cycles of light and darkness, hope and despair, Medina presents his works as “unfinished,” prompting audiences to reflect on whether completion lies in the process itself. The exhibit captures both the weight of human struggle and a spark of childlike wonder that defines his artistic vision.

The opening night was an emotional affair, with Medina expressing gratitude to his supporters just days after his birthday. Adding star power to the event were Coco Martin, Susan Africa, and his son Ping Medina, who joined fellow artists and friends in celebrating this milestone.