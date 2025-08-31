Parola drug peddler behind bars

Police arrested a man and seized P34,000 worth of suspected shabu during a drug bust early Saturday morning in the city’s Tondo district.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Michael Sagnip, was arrested around 12:55 a.m. in the Parola Compound.

According to a police report, an undercover officer arranged to buy shabu from Sagnip.

After the transaction was completed, backup officers moved in and arrested him without resistance.

Police confiscated 5 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect.

Sagnip is being held at the Manila Police District Station 12 and faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He will be arraigned at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.