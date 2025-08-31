Pampanga governor spearheads anti-corruption forum

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The provincial government here is taking a firm stance against corruption, announcing new initiatives to create a more transparent and ethical business environment in the province.

Speaking at Pampanga’s inaugural Business and Investment Forum, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda declared her administration’s commitment to attracting ethical investors by ensuring transparent governance.

The forum, held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center last week, brought together investors, entrepreneurs and local leaders.

“We want the business community to know that there is a government they can rely on,” Pineda said. “If you are a legitimate business owner, do not be afraid — do not tolerate corruption in our LGUs.”

The event highlighted the province’s dedication to the Ease of Doing Business Act and showcased reforms aimed at attracting companies that prioritize transparency.

To institutionalize these values, Pineda announced the creation of the Pampanga Provincial Business and Industry Development Council and the Provincial Ease of Doing Business Task Force.

These new bodies are tasked with streamlining permitting systems and simplifying bureaucratic processes to reduce opportunities for corruption.

To recall, the Department of Trade and Industry reported a 6.7 percent increase in business name registrations in 2024, a sign of growing investor confidence.