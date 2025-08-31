P75M illegal drugs seized in Clark Freeport

Clark Freeport - Illegal drugs worth P75-million were seized by the Bureau of Customs and Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (CRK-IADITG) during a joint airport interdiction operation at Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat, Pampanga.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region III on Saturday, they successfully intercepted a high-value shipment of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P75,072,000.00 during the operation.

Authorities seized a suspicious parcel at around 5:27pm that wasl declared as an “Industrial Water Chiller” with tracking number 883725003206, shipped from Mexico and consigned to an address in Cainta, Rizal.

PDEA cited that upon inspection, operatives discovered 11.04 kilograms of shabu concealed within the shipment.

Two suspects were arrested during the operation, who were identified as alias Dexs, 52, of Cebu; and alias Maca, 54, of Tarlac.

Both will face charges for violation of Sections 4, 11, and 20, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The joint operation was carried out by Bureau of Customs and PDEA Region III CLARK - IADITG in coordination with the following partner agencies: PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office; National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Pampanga District Office; PNP Aviation Security Unit 3; PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG); PNP Mabalacat CPS; and the Bureau of Customs – Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Port of Clark.

The authorities eecovered non-drug evidence included identification documents, a mobile phone, vehicle, and various shipping papers linked to the smuggling attempt.

PDEA Regional Office III confirmed that the confiscated substance will undergo laboratory examination while the arrested personalities are now under custody. An imposable penalties of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000.00 to P10,000,000.00 await them if they are found guilty.