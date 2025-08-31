Over 2K HFMD cases logged

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 2,525 new cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) from 10 to 16 August, bringing the national total to 39,893 cases.

In a statement, the Health department said that half of all reported cases involve children between the ages of one and three.

In response to the growing number of cases, the DoH said it is working with local government units to intensify monitoring across all regions.

The department is also meeting with education officials to discuss prevention and management measures for schools.

HFMD is a contagious disease that can spread through saliva from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms typically include mouth sores, a sore throat and rashes on the hands and feet.