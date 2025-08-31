Ordiales ready for any Alas Pilipinas role

Leo Ordiales knows that nothing is guaranteed at the moment but if he earns a spot in Alas Pilipinas’ final roster for the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship Philippines 2025, he’s ready to embrace whatever role assigned of him.

Only 22, Ordiales is one of the 21 hopefuls eyeing a place in the Alas Pilipinas Final 14 that will carry the country’s colors in the 32-nation world championship, a historic spectacle set from 12 to 28 September at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ordiales has been part of the national pool preparing since last year for the country’s historic world championship hosting, a journey that recently took him through a three-country training camp in Morocco, Romania and Portugal.

There, he toiled and soaked up lessons from veteran wingers Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo and Steven Rotter.

“For me, it’s not about age or experience. Whatever role is given to me — whether I’m in the first six, coming off the bench, or just in training — I’ll embrace it and give my all for the team,” the opposite hitter from National University said.

The Philippines and Tunisia open the world championship at 6 p.m. on 12 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena before K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuana singer-songwriter-actress Karencitta, Ordiales deliver an electrifying opening ceremony.

The Philippines takes on Egypt on 16 September and Iran on 18 September in Pool A action.

“I’ll just fulfill whatever role is given to me. Of course, it all starts with trust,” said Ordiales, who has already shown his value during the team’s build-up with his instant scoring off the bench.