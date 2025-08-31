Nurturing art appreciation among Filipino students

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has officially signed a memorandum of understanding with José Rizal University (JRU) and the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) on 25 June and 8 July, respectively, affirming its mission of bringing culture and the arts closer to the youth

These partnerships mark a significant step in the CCP’s efforts to foster collaboration, facilitate resource sharing, and give students greater exposure to world-class artistic works, performances and programs. The initiatives also aim to enhance knowledge, skills training, and cultural appreciation among JRU and PLM students, particularly those pursuing courses in the liberal arts, humanities, literature and the social sciences.

“Exposing the Filipino youth to our rich heritage is something that we take to heart. Collaborating with universities is crucial in carrying out our mandate to conserve and promote Philippine arts and culture, while instilling art appreciation in this generation. We want to ensure that they, too, will contribute to our cultural tapestry,” said CCP president Kaye C. Tinga.

Cultivating art appreciation among Rizalinos

Established as the Far Eastern College School of Accounts, Commerce, and Finance, JRU was founded by Vicente Fabella, the first Filipino certified public accountant. In 1922, it was renamed in honor of hero, Dr. Jose Rizal. After World War II, JRU reopened in 1945 and later transferred to its current location in Mandaluyong City in 1950.

Since its foundation, JRU has consistently molded the character of its students and has produced a remarkable number of successful graduates flourishing in various fields of industry, commerce, agriculture and trade, and the military.

“The CCP sits on the frontlines of education. Under its supportive wings, we will make sure that not only the students will benefit from our partnership, but our faculty members as well,” said JRU vice president for Academic Affairs Dr. Miguel M. Carpio.

Boosting artistic events and programs for PLMayers

Located in Intramuros, Manila, PLM is the first and only chartered and autonomous university funded by a city government. It takes pride in being one of the country’s leading institutions for higher education, consistently achieving high passing rates in board examinations and producing competent professionals across various fields.

PLM offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate programs in medicine, engineering, business, arts and sciences, education, and other disciplines, all while maintaining its commitment to providing quality yet accessible education to deserving students.

“We are grateful for this collaboration with PLM. It will enable arts and culture to have a huge impact on their curriculum. The relationship that we build allows us to transfer our knowledge and resources and create new opportunities for artistic expression and cultural exchange among their deserving students,” expressed CCP vice president for Administration Jose Victor M. Gaite.

Meanwhile, PLM president Domingo Y. Reyes Jr. believes that art and culture should always be part of the education system.

“We always make it a point that arts and culture are embedded in many of our activities. It is a way of diverting not only the academic skills but also the other subskills that the students need. We thank the CCP and look forward to a very fruitful and memorable partnership,” he said.