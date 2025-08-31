New classroom building decongests Iligan school

Classroom shortage is a common challenge facing many public schools. There was a time when Sta. Filomena Central School (SFCS) in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, held shifting class schedules and emergency classes to accommodate its more than 200 Grade 6 students in its limited number of classrooms. The arrangement, however, affects the quality of learning for the inconvenienced students.
SM Prime, the holding company of the SM Group and SM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the conglomerate, offered a solution to the problem early this year: a new two-story, four-classroom building. Construction started in April and on 29 August, the structure was formally turned over to the SFCS.
With the new classrooms, Grade 6 students are now attending whole-day classes.
SFCS principal Walter Tupas said the new building will provide better learning conditions for pupils and improved teaching environments for teachers.
Learning is more conducive in the new facility as each classroom is equipped with curved whiteboards, wall fans, and individual toilets with wash basins.
The 200 armchairs include ones for left-handed students that were crafted by persons with disability (PWD) community in Surigao.
The building has a PWD-friendly design. There is a ramp for accessibility and safety, a restroom dedicated to PWD students, along with fire alarms and emergency lighting for the staircases.
A 10-faucet handwashing facility connected to an overhead tank promotes hygiene.
The building also houses a child protection room, a mini library room and a faculty room.