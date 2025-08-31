New classroom building decongests Iligan school

Classroom shortage is a common challenge facing many public schools. There was a time when Sta. Filomena Central School (SFCS) in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, held shifting class schedules and emergency classes to accommodate its more than 200 Grade 6 students in its limited number of classrooms. The arrangement, however, affects the quality of learning for the inconvenienced students.

SM Prime, the holding company of the SM Group and SM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the conglomerate, offered a solution to the problem early this year: a new two-story, four-classroom building. Construction started in April and on 29 August, the structure was formally turned over to the SFCS.

With the new classrooms, Grade 6 students are now attending whole-day classes.