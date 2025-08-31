Napolcom prohibits single-use plastics

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has banned single-use plastics from all its offices to promote environmental sustainability.

In a memorandum signed recently, Napolcom vice chairperson and executive officer commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan directed all central and regional offices to minimize or eliminate the use of disposable plastics during office activities like meetings, training sessions and conferences.

The banned items include plastic straws, stirrers, utensils, disposable cups and food containers, single-use water bottles and plastic bags.

Calinisan said that the new policy encourages employees to use refillable containers, reusable utensils, eco-bags and other biodegradable materials instead.

He stressed that the directive aims to instill “a culture of responsibility and sustainability” in the workplace, adding that the initiative aligns with global efforts, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as local environmental protection ordinances.

Napolcom offices have been instructed to review their current practices and ensure they comply with the new policy.