NATION

Missing 75-year-old found dead after 30 days in Abra

Community volunteers helped in the retrieval of the he remains of a septuagenarian who went missing for a month and was found by a group of boys on August 31, 2025 at Lacub, Abra.
Published on

Thirty days after he was reported missing, the lifeless body of a septuagenarian was discovered by a group of boys at a river in Sitio Labtang, Poblacion, Lacub, Abra on 31 August 2025.

The deceased has been identified as Juanito Ortega, 75, a resident of Sitio Libsong, Guinguinabang, Lacub, Abra.

The group of boys, who went fishing at the river, saw the body and immediately reported it to authorities.

Ortega’s remains are now back at his residence. Authorities expressed their gratitude to the community volunteers who assisted in the retrieval.

