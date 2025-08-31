Mafy prepared vs hungry rivals at ICTSI Bacolod

Mafy Singson is aiming for a strong rebound following a shaky campaign the last time out as she returns to action in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge unfolding on Tuesday at the challenging Binitin course in Murcia.

After an uncharacteristic start in the previous LPGT leg at Caliraya Springs — where she opened with a 75 before firing back-to-back 71s to finish in joint seventh — Singson is determined to build on her earlier season success, which includes a breakthrough playoff victory at Eagle Ridge and a runner-up finish at Forest Hills.

Though defending champion Princess Superal is skipping this week’s P750,000 tournament to undergo shoulder therapy — fresh off a joint third-place finish at the Bangkok Ladies Championship — the field remains deep and competitive.

Singson is bracing for a tough three-day battle against a compact but talent-rich roster that includes Pauline del Rosario, Harmie Constantino, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Tiffany Lee, Kayla Nocum, Martina Miñoza, Pamela Mariano, Seoyun Kim and Lois Kaye Go.

Superal’s absence may slightly ease the pressure, but Singson knows the competition will be just as fierce. Her recent form, sharpened by stints on the China Tour, suggests she’s more than ready. The four-week break since Caliraya Springs gave her valuable time to recharge, improve her conditioning and fine-tune her game.

However, claiming the title won’t come easy.

Chief among her challengers is del Rosario, whose return from the Epson Tour brings both experience and intensity. She's hungry for her first LPGT title in years, while Constantino, the reigning Order of Merit champion, is also looking to bounce back after a lukewarm season, still searching for her first win of the year following a four-title haul in 2024.

Meanwhile, Bisera, Ababa, and Ikeda — proven winners in their own right — are eyeing another trip to the top in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., while rising contenders like Go, Mariano, Nocum and Miñoza are all itching for their breakthrough performance, and Koreans Tiffany Lee and Seoyun Kim adding an element of surprise and unpredictability to the already competitive field.

With so many capable of seizing the spotlight, this 54-hole tournament is shaping up to be one of the fiercest on the LPGT calendar.