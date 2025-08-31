Letran licks UB, bags third place

BATANGAS CITY — Letran College salvaged a third place finish with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 thrashing of University of Batangas (UB) at the conclusion of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg Sunday at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym.

The Lady Knights weathered the pesky Lady Brahmans’ repeated comeback attempt for a sweet ending in the last stop of the three-leg tournament.

Letran rebounded from a straight sets loss to Far Eastern University and a stinging five-setter defeat to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) archrival College of Saint Benilde to salvage a podium finish.

Verenicce Colendra showed the way for the Intramuros-based squad, hammering 17 kills for a game-high 21 points.

The Lady Knights staved off the Lady Brahmans’ rally from six points down in the third set. UB closed the gap, 21-18, with a 4-1 rally capped by a Kylie Macatangay ace.

Letran pushed its lead back to 23-18 before Lady Brahmans open hitter Riza Drice answered with back-to-back hits. Joralyn Panangin nipped the uprising in the bud with a powerful smash as Colendra sealed the win with a soft tap to an undefended spot.

“Well, the first game of the tournament was difficult for us, we weren’t in the game at all. Yesterday’s game was perfect for us, every player stepped up and I like that very much. I’ve been here for a month and I like the improvement,” Lady Knights head coach Aleksi Lahteenmaki said.

“This game, we know our opponent is not that strong so I gave everybody a chance to play here,” the Finnish mentor added.

Panangin added 12 points while Bea Maluto and Nizelle Martin chipped in eight and seven points for the Lady Knights, who finished the match in one hour and 24 minutes.

Despite losing all three games, UB gained valuable experience playing against some of the top Manila-based teams.

Macatangay had 16 points built on 12 kills and four aces while Drice scored all of her 10 markers from attacks for the Lady Brahmans.

Letran will return to action in the centerpiece SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship starting 20 September.