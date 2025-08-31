Jetour celebrates fur babies

Jetour Auto Philippines Inc. (JAPI) once again brought together its media partners, their pets, and the Jetour family for its Annual Media Pet Day at Barkhaus Eastwood. The gathering was all about celebrating the special bond between humans and their furry companions, while also championing responsible pet ownership.

It may not look like a usual car brand affair, but that’s the point. JAPI has made it clear that family isn’t complete without pets, recognizing how much they are valued in Filipino households. The event also served as a chance for the brand to connect with the media in a more personal and meaningful way.