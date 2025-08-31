Jetour celebrates fur babies

Jetour Auto Philippines Inc. (JAPI) once again brought together its media partners, their pets, and the Jetour family for its Annual Media Pet Day at Barkhaus Eastwood. The gathering was all about celebrating the special bond between humans and their furry companions, while also championing responsible pet ownership.
It may not look like a usual car brand affair, but that’s the point. JAPI has made it clear that family isn’t complete without pets, recognizing how much they are valued in Filipino households. The event also served as a chance for the brand to connect with the media in a more personal and meaningful way.
The celebration welcomed both familiar and new faces, human and four-legged alike. Guests enjoyed games, contests, and interactive activities that strengthened the bond between owners and pets. The Barkhaus setting proved to be the perfect playground, letting pets mingle freely while owners shared stories and laughter with fellow animal lovers.
More than just a fun day, the event highlighted Jetour’s belief that experiences matter just as much as the vehicles people drive. For the company, mobility is not only about reaching destinations but also about the connections and communities formed along the way.
Alongside the pet celebration, Jetour also staged a mall display at Eastwood, where the public got a closer look at the brand’s latest lineup. On display were the stylish Dashing series, the family-ready seven-seater X70, and the rugged T2 4x4 SUV.
JAPI marketing director Cherry May Moreno-De Los Santos shares, “We’re so happy to see you all back and to see familiar human and furry faces, and also some new additions to the family.” She continues, “We at JAPI are proud and joyful that this event has the makings of a beloved annual tradition. It speaks volumes about the community we are building together. Much like the lifelong relationship we humans have with our beloved animal companions, we aim for Jetour’s relationship with our customers to also be a lifelong, loving affair built on trust and loyalty.”
The parallel between pets and cars wasn’t lost on anyone. Just as pets bring loyalty, comfort, and happiness into homes, JAPI aims for its vehicles to serve as trusted companions on every journey. That spirit extends even to its dealerships, which welcome pet owners to bring their four-legged family members when shopping for their next ride.