ISPE stuns Stallion

Stallion Laguna FC's two-game winning streak came to a halt after a 1-3 loss to home side ISPE FC in the AFC Women's Champions League at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday.

The Stallions finished the group stages with a 2-0-1 win-draw-loss record with a +16 goal difference.

Stallion actually got an early 1-0 lead after Mckenna Davidson fired a screamer in the 13 minute.

But by the second half, the Burmese club struck back as Lin Sandar scored an equalizer in the 51st miinute via an assist from Myint Mo Lin.

San Thaw Thaw then made it 2-1 for ISPE in the 79th minute after converting a header.

Marlar Tun Khin sealed the deal for ISPE in the 90th minute with a tap-in goal.

The win sealed ISPE's place in the quarterfinal after winning all three games to take the top spot of Group A.

Meanwhile, the Stallions will have to wait for all the games to be played to determine of they will make it to the quarterfinal as one of the best second-place teams in the competition.