Isabela plane makes emergency landing

Reina Mercedes, Isabela — A small Sky Pasada plane made an emergency landing in a vacant lot here Sunday, safely bringing down seven people, including the pilot.

The plane, with tail number RP C1018, was en route from Cauayan City Airport to Maconacon, Isabela, when the pilot, Capt. Alito Getalaga, decided to land due to what police described as a mechanical failure.

No casualties or injuries were reported among the passengers: Dante Cabaldo, Floremia Cabaldo, Rogelio Lagula, Perfecta Jacinto, Olegario Cortes and Norberto Centeno. All are residents of Divilacan, Isabela.

The Reina Mercedes Police Station is investigating the incident.