SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
NATION

Isabela plane makes emergency landing

Authorities check on the seven passengers — including the pilot — after a Sky Pasada airplane makes an emergency landing at Barangay District 1 in Reina Mercedes, Isabela on Sunday. The passengers and the pilot are all safe.
Authorities check on the seven passengers — including the pilot — after a Sky Pasada airplane makes an emergency landing at Barangay District 1 in Reina Mercedes, Isabela on Sunday. The passengers and the pilot are all safe. Photograph courtesy of John Paul Ranay
Published on

Reina Mercedes, Isabela — A small Sky Pasada plane made an emergency landing in a vacant lot here Sunday, safely bringing down seven people, including the pilot.

The plane, with tail number RP C1018, was en route from Cauayan City Airport to Maconacon, Isabela, when the pilot, Capt. Alito Getalaga, decided to land due to what police described as a mechanical failure.

No casualties or injuries were reported among the passengers: Dante Cabaldo, Floremia Cabaldo, Rogelio Lagula, Perfecta Jacinto, Olegario Cortes and Norberto Centeno. All are residents of Divilacan, Isabela.

The Reina Mercedes Police Station is investigating the incident.

Sky Pasada emergency landing
Reina Mercedes Isabela plane incident
Isabela aviation safety

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph