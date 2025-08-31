Industry experts inspire aspiring book authors

Industry experts strongly encouraged a selection of artists, educators, interior designers, architects, and researchers, to transform their ideas into books at the 2nd edition of the Benilde Writers Workshop on Copyright and Book Publishing.

The initiative was organized by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Center for Intellectual Property Management (CIPM), an Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL)-accredited Innovation and Technology Office.

The two-day event is the first step for aspiring book authors, who wish to avail of the Benilde Publishing Grant. It provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of copyright and the publishing process, as well as the specific guidelines and support available.

“The workshop is designed for the attendees to apply the knowledge gained to their own projects, preparing them to successfully navigate the world of book publishing — both in digital and print formats,” DLS-CSB CIPM director Janice Tejano stated.

“They claim print is dead — I don’t think so,” lawyer Andrea Pasion Flores, publisher of Milflores Publishing, stated.