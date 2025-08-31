Ilocos Norte solon eyes blockchain tech

A new bill introduced in the House of Representatives aims to integrate blockchain technology into government operations to enhance transparency and efficiency.

House Bill 4075, or the “An Act Institutionalizing the Use of Blockchain Technology to Promote Transparency, Accountability and Efficiency in Government Operations and for Other Purposes,” was filed last 27 August by Ilocos Norte Second District Representative Angelo Marcos Barba.

The proposed legislation seeks to modernize government services by using blockchain’s secure, tamper-proof and transparent nature. Proponents argue the technology will help combat corruption, strengthen public trust and make processes faster and more accessible for all Filipinos.

“This measure lays the foundation for a more transparent, accountable, and digitally empowered Philippines,” Barba said in a statement.

Blockchain, a decentralized digital ledger, allows for the secure recording of transactions across a network of computers. Once data is entered, it is nearly impossible to alter, creating a reliable record that is verifiable by all participants.

If passed, the bill would require government agencies to adopt blockchain-based systems, setting the stage for a significant shift in how public services are delivered. It aims to build a framework for a more secure, efficient and accountable governance system, bringing the country’s public administration into the digital age.