'Huwag Kang Titingin' brings together Phl film powerhouses

Two formidable forces in Philippine entertainment have officially sealed their first co-production with the chilling new horror feature Huwag Kang Titingin.

The contract signing between GMA Pictures and Mentorque Productions was held on 28 August at the GMA Network Center.

“As a young production company, we are deeply grateful to GMA Pictures for opening its doors to newcomers like us. It proves that when established industry leaders welcome new players, it strengthens the whole ecosystem of Philippine cinema," John Bryan Diamante, president and chief executive officer of Mentorque Productions, said.

“I'm very, very excited for this project. We have a great story, an exciting cast, and a very strong partner in Mentorque. It's our honor to be a partner of Mentorque. This is our first venture together. We are beginning our partnership with Huwag Kang Titingin. So thank you very much for the trust,” Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes added.

Huwag Kang Titingin promises a fresh, uniquely Filipino horror experience with a frighteningly modern Gen Z narrative that collides viral internet challenges with deep-rooted folkloric fears. More than its jump scares and mystery, the film seeks to resonate with audiences by fusing emotional depth and cultural familiarity.

The film’s cast features Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, Marco Masa, Michael Sager, Sean Lucas, Kira Balinger, Josh Ford, Anthony Constantino, Charlie Fleming, Shuvee Etrata, and Sherilyn Reyes. It will be directed by Frasco Mortiz and written/creatively produced by Ays De Guzman.

It is set to hit Philippine cinemas soon.