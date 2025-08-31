How to save a lot from beauty products: Rita Daniela shares secrets

Starting to work early as a child star has transformed Rita Daniela not only into a talented actress and singer, but also a practical mom.

While being a mom did not stop Rita from taking care of herself, the star of GMA musical variety show All-Out Sundays and supposed lookalike of BINI Colet does so in a very pragmatic way.

Apart from shopping at the BeautyCon 2025 in SMX Convention Center Manila last weekend to score good deals and finds, Rita spilled her secrets to keep herself looking her best without breaking the bank.

“I’m a fan of what your body’s skintone should also be even with your face, so my beauty tip is to always test the makeup shade from your shoulder skintone so that your face and your body would have the same tone,” she said partly in Filipino in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Because gone are the days of what we call ‘foundation day.’ Because if we swatch our face, our face is really lighter than our body, so if you’re going to base on your face, from afar, the makeup on the face looks far from your body’s skintone.”

Another way through which Rita saves is through sunscreen.

“Invest in the best sunscreen because if you do, you’ll save yourself with many years of youth and save money from buying too much makeup or skincare if you choose the right sunscreen,” she advised.

“I must say invest in skincare really because beauty comes from within because makeup is just to enhance your beauty, not to veil it.”

For her, the ultimate beauty secret, however, that comes for free is still “prayers.”