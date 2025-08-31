How DITO shook Phl connectivity

The Philippines is globally known as the social media capital of the world. This naturally raises the question: is internet service here keeping up with the country’s digital lifestyle? Thankfully, connectivity has steadily progressed over the years.
Government initiatives like the Konektadong Pinoy Act, or Senate Bill No. 2699, are helping to further improve access. The law’s general provisions state that “The State shall pursue an open access policy providing an open, accessible, and competitive environment to all qualified participants in all segments of the data transmission network.” This provides the framework for a more inclusive and competitive telecommunications environment, encouraging both innovation and better services for Filipinos.
DITO, dubbed the third big player in the Philippine telco industry, has entered the market strongly, boasting a growing subscriber base and a reported 20-plus percent revenue surge in 2025 alone. But how did they manage to level the playing field with long-established telco giants?
In an interview with DITO’s chief commercial officer, Atty. Adel Tamano, he shared that the key remains innovation at the core, with a compliance requirement unexpectedly becoming their ace. “We provide broadband services essentially pero wala kang cable, di mo kailangan ng magdadala ng truck para magdala ng equipment mo ( if you don’t have any cables, you don’t need to bring a truck to transport your equipment). It’s plug and play,” Tamano said.
From WiFi to WoWFi
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, promoted in the WoWFi offering, allows subscribers to DIY upon purchase, a clear win for convenience and empowerment, giving consumers an easy yet reliable product from DITO.
Beyond WoWFi, DITO’s prepaid solutions also aim to solve common frustrations. With Level-Up Packs featuring ViLTE technology, users can enjoy unlimited DITO-to-DITO HD video calls and mobile calls, along with other inclusions. This ensures subscribers can maximize every peso without worrying about abruptly expiring data allocations.
On the postpaid side, DITO offers comprehensive inclusions and generous data at prices tailored for Filipino budgets. Whether users choose SIM-only or device bundles, the plans prove that premium network performance doesn’t have to break the bank, empowering subscribers to pursue their goals without connectivity compromises.
The company has also focused on consolidating everything in one platform: the DITO App.
This comprehensive digital ecosystem allows users to manage their accounts, purchase SIM and load, access a wide range of OTT apps, and enjoy special offers, DITO Rewards points, and 24/7 customer support, all in one place.
When asked about competition, Tamano said they welcome new players if it benefits the overall connectivity landscape in the country. Their strong unique selling point (USP) came from a mandated requirement by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) during their license application and 2016 bid submission a cybersecurity plan that existing telcos were never required to submit.
DITO was able to turn this to their advantage and showcase their service as the true 5G secured network provider in the country.
DITO’s True 5G standalone network infrastructure, built without legacy system limitations, provides faster speeds, lower latency, higher capacity, and maximum reliability. Opensignal even recognized this network as the fastest in the country, validating DITO’s commitment to close the digital divide.
Beyond recognition in the 2025 OpenSignal report, where DITO bested PLDT-Smart and Globe, the company continues to focus on technology development, particularly in cybersecurity and data privacy. For DITO, these are what truly set them apart from competitors, old or new. Atty. Tamano emphasized: “Iron sharpens iron… I’m not going to be afraid of competitors coming in. We will have to be more efficient.”
Is the Konektadong Pinoy Act ready?
DITO supports the law but notes that its implementing rules and regulations still need refinement. Tamano suggests that the government consult with existing providers to understand on-the-ground realities, evolving technology, and potential improvements to the provisions.
Speeding to digital future
DITO sees immense possibilities through the Konektadong Pinoy Act. Investments in infrastructure, data privacy, and cybersecurity could pave the way for digital cities, better quality education, e-businesses, and more. According to Tamano, the most critical step for the government is allocating a proper budget for ICT investments, rather than funding ghost infrastructure projects that often lead to corruption.
Where are we now?
When asked if the Philippines is close to 6G, Tamano noted that 5G is still underutilized. “The technology for 5G is already present in the country, but there aren’t many takers using it for cybersecurity or to build smart cities yet.”
DITO’s integrated ecosystem, from prepaid and postpaid plans to WoWFi and the DITO App combined with its True 5G standalone infrastructure and commitment to innovation, shows how a new player can do more and stay ahead of the industry’s evolving needs. As the company continues to empower over 15 million subscribers and drive digital inclusion, its mission is clear: provide Filipinos with a superior, reliable, and secure network so they can truly say, “Kaya ko nga DITO!”