How DITO shook Phl connectivity

On the postpaid side, DITO offers comprehensive inclusions and generous data at prices tailored for Filipino budgets. Whether users choose SIM-only or device bundles, the plans prove that premium network performance doesn’t have to break the bank, empowering subscribers to pursue their goals without connectivity compromises.

The company has also focused on consolidating everything in one platform: the DITO App.

This comprehensive digital ecosystem allows users to manage their accounts, purchase SIM and load, access a wide range of OTT apps, and enjoy special offers, DITO Rewards points, and 24/7 customer support, all in one place.

When asked about competition, Tamano said they welcome new players if it benefits the overall connectivity landscape in the country. Their strong unique selling point (USP) came from a mandated requirement by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) during their license application and 2016 bid submission a cybersecurity plan that existing telcos were never required to submit.

DITO was able to turn this to their advantage and showcase their service as the true 5G secured network provider in the country.

DITO’s True 5G standalone network infrastructure, built without legacy system limitations, provides faster speeds, lower latency, higher capacity, and maximum reliability. Opensignal even recognized this network as the fastest in the country, validating DITO’s commitment to close the digital divide.

Beyond recognition in the 2025 OpenSignal report, where DITO bested PLDT-Smart and Globe, the company continues to focus on technology development, particularly in cybersecurity and data privacy. For DITO, these are what truly set them apart from competitors, old or new. Atty. Tamano emphasized: “Iron sharpens iron… I’m not going to be afraid of competitors coming in. We will have to be more efficient.”

Is the Konektadong Pinoy Act ready?

DITO supports the law but notes that its implementing rules and regulations still need refinement. Tamano suggests that the government consult with existing providers to understand on-the-ground realities, evolving technology, and potential improvements to the provisions.

Speeding to digital future

DITO sees immense possibilities through the Konektadong Pinoy Act. Investments in infrastructure, data privacy, and cybersecurity could pave the way for digital cities, better quality education, e-businesses, and more. According to Tamano, the most critical step for the government is allocating a proper budget for ICT investments, rather than funding ghost infrastructure projects that often lead to corruption.

Where are we now?

When asked if the Philippines is close to 6G, Tamano noted that 5G is still underutilized. “The technology for 5G is already present in the country, but there aren’t many takers using it for cybersecurity or to build smart cities yet.”

DITO’s integrated ecosystem, from prepaid and postpaid plans to WoWFi and the DITO App combined with its True 5G standalone infrastructure and commitment to innovation, shows how a new player can do more and stay ahead of the industry’s evolving needs. As the company continues to empower over 15 million subscribers and drive digital inclusion, its mission is clear: provide Filipinos with a superior, reliable, and secure network so they can truly say, “Kaya ko nga DITO!”