Honoring fallen humanitarians

Humanitarian workers are the last lifeline for over 300 million people caught in conflict or disaster.

Yet, funding for that lifeline is drying up.

And those who provide humanitarian aid are increasingly under attack. Last year, at least 390 aid workers — a record high — were killed across the world. From Gaza to Sudan to Myanmar and beyond.

International law is clear: humanitarians must be respected and protected. They can never be targeted. This rule is non-negotiable and is binding on all parties to conflict, always and everywhere.

Yet red lines are crossed with impunity.

Governments have pledged action — and the Security Council has laid out a path to protect humanitarians and their lifesaving work. The rules and tools exist. What is missing is political will — and moral courage.

On this World Humanitarian Day, let’s honor the fallen with action:

To protect every aid worker — and invest in their safety.

To stop the lies that cost lives.

To strengthen accountability and bring perpetrators to justice.

To end arms flows to parties that violate international law.

Together, let us say in one voice: An attack on humanitarians is an attack on humanity.

And let’s #ActForHumanity.

q q q

On this solemn day, we honor the victims and survivors of terrorism everywhere — saluting their courage, acknowledging their pain, and reaffirming our enduring commitment to peace, justice and human rights.

This year’s theme, “United by Hope,” reflects the strength of victims coming together to turn suffering into solidarity, and anguish into action.

Victims of terrorism are showing the way: supporting one another, speaking out, and championing the rights of all those affected.

I welcome the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network — supported by the United Nations — which fosters partnership, amplifies victims’ voices, and empowers them to shape decisions that affect their lives.

Governments, civil society, and the international community must match their courage — by upholding victims’ rights, delivering justice, and standing with them at every step of their healing journey.

United by hope, we can build a future free from terrorism, where all people live in dignity and without fear.

(United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ video message on World Humanitarian Day on 19 August 2025 and message on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism on 21 August 2025.)