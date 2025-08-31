Higaonon adopts tribal emblem

Cagayan de Oro City — The town of Impasugong has officially adopted a new tribal emblem that honors its heritage as the “tribal capital” of the Higaonon people in Bukidnon province.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Ayki Delamete-Quines and co-authored by Municipal Indigenous Peoples representative Datu Lito Sinhayan, institutionalizes the emblem as a lasting symbol of the community’s identity.

“This emblem carries the colors, wisdom, and stories of our Higaonon heritage,” the ordinance states. “A heritage that is not staged or archived, but lived every day in the rituals, justice systems, and traditions that shape our community.”

The emblem’s design incorporates the woven diamond patterns found in traditional Higaonon textiles and beadwork, symbolizing balance and endurance. The pattern also mirrors the mountains and ridges of Impasugong, connecting the people to the landscape.

Its colors each hold significance — red symbolizes the courage of the Higaonon people; yellow represents the richness of the land; black stands for the integrity of tribal laws; and white signifies peace and sincerity.

Town officials said the emblem will serve as a compass, ensuring that all future development, tourism, and governance initiatives remain rooted in the community’s cultural identity.