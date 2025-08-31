Heart Evangelista shares experience being a waitress

From her beauty brand Luxelle to even the labels of competitors like Teviant and Absidy, Heart Evangelista is undoubtedly the Filipina celebrity with the most beauty endorsements at the BeautyCon 2025, happening until today at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Just last week, the Kapuso star was formally launched as the new face of fast food chain McDonald’s. In an interview with the press, Heart did not deny that she indeed is very blessed.

“Maybe it’s clear to me because it was instilled to me by my dad that ‘You are blessed to be a blessing’ and I feel that way,” she said.

But being a blessing to others, Heart stressed, is not only confined to giving money. Even simple gestures make a big difference.

“Not just in the financial way, but being kind, being nice, looking at everybody when they’re talking straight in the eye. That’s very important to make a connection that would last forever.”

Although born with a silver spoon, Heart shared that she, too, experienced not-so-glamorous work like waiting tables.

According to her, among her childhood memories with the fast food chain was practicing how to properly carry its trays since she used to train as a waitress in their family restaurant.

“Nagbubuhat ako ng tray. Dati kasi nag-we-waitress ako sa restaurant namin (I carry a tray. Before, I used to be a waitress at our restaurant,” she related.

In whatever one does, may it be acting or waiting tables, the important thing is to always be kind and be a blessing to others, stressed Heart.

“But of course, it’s clear to me that we’re all in this world not just for ourselves but also for other people. So share the blessings!”