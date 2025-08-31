GWM Phl names new leaders

GWM Philippines is bringing in fresh leadership experience as it prepares for the next phase of its growth in the country.
Luxuriant Automotive Group Inc. (LAGI), the official importer and distributor of GWM vehicles, announced the appointment of Jude Racadio as sales director and Vincent Marquez as deputy director for Training and Product Planning. Both are seasoned figures in the automotive industry, with long careers that span from operations to customer-facing roles.
Racadio began his career on the production floor before working his way up to national sales director in his previous company. Now stepping into his new role at GWM, he will oversee sales operations and dealer development, a crucial responsibility as the brand looks to expand its footprint in the Philippine market. His background in manufacturing, parts planning, and marketing adds weight to his role of steering sustainable growth and competitiveness.
Marquez, meanwhile, is best known for his expertise in dealership training. Having designed and led programs on product knowledge and sales techniques, he has earned a reputation for raising the standards of both staff and service. At GWM Philippines, he will take charge of training and product planning, shaping strategies meant to benefit both dealers and customers.
“These appointments mark another step forward for GWM Philippines as we continue to build a strong and capable team,” said Dax Avenido, brand head and marketing director of GWM Philippines. “Both Jude and Vincent bring valuable industry knowledge and proven track records that will help us accelerate our growth and reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class vehicles and customer experiences to the Filipino market.”
The company added that these moves highlight its commitment to strengthening its market presence, with an eye toward the second half of 2025 and beyond.
With Racadio and Marquez on board, GWM Philippines is betting that their combined expertise will not only sharpen sales and training operations but also support the brand’s larger goal of becoming one of the leading automotive players in the country.