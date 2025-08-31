GWM Phl names new leaders

GWM Philippines is bringing in fresh leadership experience as it prepares for the next phase of its growth in the country.

Luxuriant Automotive Group Inc. (LAGI), the official importer and distributor of GWM vehicles, announced the appointment of Jude Racadio as sales director and Vincent Marquez as deputy director for Training and Product Planning. Both are seasoned figures in the automotive industry, with long careers that span from operations to customer-facing roles.

Racadio began his career on the production floor before working his way up to national sales director in his previous company. Now stepping into his new role at GWM, he will oversee sales operations and dealer development, a crucial responsibility as the brand looks to expand its footprint in the Philippine market. His background in manufacturing, parts planning, and marketing adds weight to his role of steering sustainable growth and competitiveness.