Guts and glory

Jayson “Striker” Vayson believes an upset win over Oscar Collazo next month in the United States is going to alter the trajectory not just of his boxing career but his life as well.

“I hope I can score an upset because this is one fight that can change my life,” Vayson said in an interview conducted by ring announcer Mark Lontayao from his Las Vegas training camp three weeks before his stab at Collazo’s two world titles and the Ring magazine belt at the Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in Indio, California.

Collazo’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) 105-pound straps are going to be on the line alongside another coveted jewel, the Ring championship in their 20 September showdown.

If victorious, Vayson will make the 105-poound class the territory of Filipino fighters.

Melvin Jerusalem is the World Boxing Council champion while Pedro Taduran is the International Boxing Federation titleholder.

Vayson arrived in Las Vegas last week and the Agusan del Norte native admits jet lag is keeping him off-beat.

“I am still trying to adjust to the weather. The air is thin. My body feels heavy. My knees are kind of weak. And the sleep. I have been sleeping for just three hours since getting here,” said Vayson, 28, who is a first-timer in America.

Given the vast time difference between the Philippines and the US West Coast, it will take at least a week before Vayson gets accustomed to the local conditions in Sin City.

And the recovery period will be a breeze since Vayson’s needs are being taken care of by the father-and-son duo of Sean and Brendan Gibbons, whose Knuckleheads Boxing training center will be Vayson’s home until they leave by land for Indio.

“The drive is going to be an easy four to hour and a half hours from Vegas,” the elder Gibbons said.

In the meantime, Vayson is going to show up for work every day with Joven Jimenez subbing temporarily for Allan Alegria, whose travel documents are being readied by Gibbons.

Still, Vayson knows he will be up against formidable odds come fight night given Collazo’s sterling credentials.

But while the odds virtually reflect that his chances of winning is slim and none, Vayson remains unperturbed.

“Fight to win,” he said.

Vayson insists he somehow knows the keys to victory.

“Just be patient. It will be costly if you take too many risks against a great champion like Collazo. You have to fight smart.”

One more thing, Vayson said.

“Stamina.”

Against a punching machine like Collazo, Vayson knows that endurance will play a crucial role.