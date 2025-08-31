Globe adds 3M users in first half

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. expanded its mobile base by three million in the first half of the year, ending June with 62.5 million subscribers, up from 59.5 million a year earlier.

“Our mobile growth and customer satisfaction are anchored on our deep focus on what truly matters to Filipinos,” Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz said over the weekend.

“Whether it’s value-packed offers or a network they can rely on, we continue to innovate to meet the needs of every customer, wherever they are in their journey.”

Innovation spurs growth

The telco firm stated that relevant offers, an improved network experience, and trusted service supported growth. Globe reported a Net Promoter Score of 43.3, surpassing the industry average of 31, indicating progress in customer satisfaction.

In the second quarter, mobile data accounted for 86 percent of mobile service revenues.

Globe also recorded a 58 percent increase in average daily 5G mobile traffic since December 2024, with users consuming up to 33 percent more data on average.

To meet rising demand, Globe expanded prepaid accessibility and digital touchpoints, including the GlobeOne app, where users can manage plans, redeem rewards, and access tailored offers.