'Ghost project' in Samar linked to Discaya-owned construction firm

An alleged ghost flood control project in Samar involving Discaya-owned Amethyst Horizon Builders and Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development Corp. surfaced online on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, a certain Neil Christopher Tan flagged what he described as an “ongoing” Flood Control Structure project in Barangay Batang–Barangay Garawon, Hernani, Eastern Samar, under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Your Excellency, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” Tan wrote, addressing the post on behalf of concerned citizens of Eastern Samar. He revealed that the project began on 1 April 2024 and was slated for completion on 25 January 2025, with a contract cost of P192,393,616.92.

According to Tan, the project was declared 84.72 percent accomplished despite “only recently starting.” He further alleged that the contractor is now scrambling to cover up what he called “another ghost project.”

The Discaya family recently drew public scrutiny after President Marcos named their firms — Alpha and Omega GCDC and St. Timothy Construction Company — as among the top contractors cornering flood control projects.

“Even worse, manpower and equipment from this Hernani project have been diverted to the ghost project in Barangay Soong, Llorente, Eastern Samar — the very same project we previously reported,” Tan added.

In a separate post on 24 August, Tan also raised red flags over another project in Barangay Soong under YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply, Inc. That project, with a contract cost of P177,897,769.86, was reported to be 82.30 percent accomplished, despite what Tan claimed was “no actual work on the ground.”

“Each project has its own budget, manpower, and equipment. To divert resources between projects is not only illegal, it is a betrayal of public trust and a grave disservice to the people of Eastern Samar,” he stressed.

Tan attached photos and videos as evidence of the discrepancies, which he said contradicted official accomplishment reports. He also called for urgent government intervention on behalf of the province’s residents.

The posts were tagged to the official Facebook page of President Marcos, several media outlets, and senators Rodante Marcoleta and Panfilo Lacson. The exposé has since sparked outrage among netizens, with many decrying alleged corruption and greed that compromise public safety.