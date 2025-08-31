‘General soldier’ brings honor to Army’s frontline

Service, not legacy, as priority

Talk to most generals, and the word “legacy” echoes in their final months, not with Nafarrete.

“I don’t want a legacy. I want to do what’s good for my people. For the organization,” he said.

But if there’s anything that comes close to a legacy in his mind, it’s continuity. He emphasized building on the foundations laid by his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, and further strengthening the initiatives that have already begun, such as providing sufficient water stations in camps, laundry facilities, improved training spaces, and support systems that extend beyond the battlefield.

“Let’s walk the talk. And sustain what’s already good,” Nafarrete said.

Just a high school dreamer

Nafarrete’s journey wasn’t driven by childhood ambitions or familial tradition.

He passed the entrance exam quietly. A teenager with no college background, driven more by curiosity than certainty. He had also taken the University of the Philippines admission test, unsure of where the path would lead. However, fate decided quickly, as the results of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) exam were announced first.

“I didn’t even tell my parents when I took the PMA exam,” he laughs. “I just liked the uniform.”

Just like that, he became a cadet.

In 1986, during a time of great national upheaval marked by coup attempts against President Corazon Aquino, Nafarrete chose a path of discipline and purpose.

Straight out of high school, he took a bold step to witness his country’s fragile democracy being tested.

“Survival was all I was thinking about. I just didn’t want to go home a failure,” he recalled.

At PMA, he joined Alpha Company and quickly demonstrated leadership potential — first as a squad leader and then as a platoon leader. He was mentored by two military giants, Generals Lisandro Abadia and Rodolfo Biazon, who served as the Commandant of Cadets and Superintendent, respectively.

Nafarette graduated under PMA’s “Bigkis-Lahi” Class on 18 February 1990.

Military career starts

Nafarrete was raised in a family grounded in public service and education. His father, Atty. Perpetuo Nafarrete hailed from Pangasinan and practiced law with a deep sense of justice. His mother, Maria Daisy Gustilo Nafarrete from Iloilo, devoted her life to shaping young minds as a teacher at Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila.

A proud Ilonggo, Nafarrete traces his roots to Iloilo City, where he spent his childhood summers working on his grandparents’ rice and sugarcane farm in Kalinog.

“My Lola was a disciplinarian,” he recalled. “On weekends, we would head out to the fields early in the morning. I was responsible for counting and applying fertilizer. I also helped manage the sugarcane — what we called agsador.”

Those formative years, marked by discipline and hard work, would later shape his perseverance and determination — qualities that helped him endure the challenges in the PMA.

From the uniform he admired as a young cadet to leading an entire Army, Nafarrete’s story is a reminder that greatness doesn’t always come from a grand plan.

Sometimes it grows from simple commitment and quiet service.

A full-blooded Scout Ranger, Nafarrete has led and served in various conflict-affected areas across the country, from Kalinga-Apayao in the north, Negros in the Visayas, to Basilan, Maguindanao, North Cotabato and the Zamboanga Peninsula in the south.

Nafarette shared his memorable mission in 1992, when he led a test operation as a section leader in the mountains of Kalinga-Apayao. Alongside about 50 soldiers, he was tasked with pursuing the First National Battalion of the NPA.

On their way back, after several encounters with the rebels, the enemy caught up with them. It was already night, and they had to set up a patrol base. They couldn’t sleep. Everything was so quiet that even breaking a SkyFlakes biscuit made a sound, he shared.

His career began as a Platoon Leader in the 10th Infantry Battalion, 1st Infantry Division.

A pioneer in the reactivation of the First Scout Ranger Regiment in 1991, he helped organize the 1st Scout Ranger Company under the 1st Infantry Division. He went on to command the 6th Scout Ranger Company in 1996.

He later served as Intelligence and Operations Officer of the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion and Intelligence Officer of the First Scout Ranger Regiment.

From 2003 to 2007, Nafarrete was assigned to the AFP Joint Special Operations Group.

He later commanded the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion in the Visayas from 2008 to 2010.

His leadership excellence led to his selection for the Presidential Security Group (PSG), where he served as Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations (G3) and Chief of Staff from 2010 to 2015. In this role, he led numerous domestic and international protective missions for the President and visiting foreign dignitaries.

He was later assigned to Sulu Province as Commander of the 1101st Infantry (Gagandilan) Brigade, 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, where he initiated the Balik-Barangay Program in Patikul, contributing significantly to the return of displaced persons and the restoration of peace and normalcy in the area.

In support of the Bangsamoro peace process, Nafarrete served as Chairperson of the Government of the Philippines–Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (GPH-CCCH), while concurrently serving as Deputy Commander for Administration of the Western Mindanao Command.

He also held key positions at the Headquarters of the Philippine Army and the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including Deputy G3, PA, and Chief of Operations and Executive Officer, OJ3.

Before becoming Army Chief, he commanded both the 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division and the 6th Infantry Division. Eventually, he led the Western Mindanao Command, overseeing security efforts during the 2025 National and Local Elections in the Western Mindanao Joint Operational Area.

Nafarrete has completed numerous military and civilian courses, including the Basic Airborne Course, Scout Ranger Course, Military Intelligence Officer Course, Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Financial Management Course, VIP Protection Course, Command and General Staff Course and the Senior Executive Course on National Security.

He earned a Master’s Degree in Management, major in Public Administration, from the Philippine Christian University.

He also underwent international military training, which includes the US Army Ranger Course at the US Army Infantry School in the Continental United States, the Joint and Combined Warfighting Course at the National Defense University in the USA, and the Comprehensive Security Response to Terrorism Course at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii.

Nafarrete’s exemplary service has earned him numerous awards and honors, including Gold Cross Medals for gallantry in combat, Bronze Cross Medals, Silver Wing Medals, Military Merit and Commendation Medals, the Philippine Legion of Honor (Degree of Officer), Distinguished Service Stars, as well as recognition as the Best Junior Officer of the First Scout Ranger Regiment in 1996 and Best Scout Ranger Battalion Commander in 2008.

Nafarrete, born on 22 February 1969, is happily married to Dr. Patrizia M. Nafarrete and is blessed with twins — Antonio Miguel and Anna Mikaela Nafarrete.

Enduring values: Humility, resolve

“Be humble. Do not give up,” this is a principle that Nafarrete has carried him through both the mud of the battlefield and the polished floors of military headquarters.

He added that “respect doesn’t come from rank. It comes from humility. From how you treat others, especially the people under your command.”

In a world often defined by ambition and command, Nafarrete stands apart. Not because he sought the spotlight, but because he always chose to lead from the ground up.

“A general soldier.” It’s not just what Nafarrete calls himself.

It’s how an entire army is learning to follow.