Folk Studio: Moving with meaning, living with intention

What greets you is not the clatter of weights, but the calm of a place that feels more like a sanctuary than a gym. Folk Studio is not just a Pilates studio — it’s a philosophy, a community, and a safe haven where movement is redefined as mindfulness.
Founded by Ana Aguinaldo, a former corporate professional whose body once bore the toll of a fast-paced lifestyle, Folk Studio was born out of her personal search for balance.
“I used to thrive in a world that demanded speed and strength,” she recalls. “But my body started to break down. That’s when I realized movement needed to be intentional — not just physical, but mental and emotional as well.”
Her vision was simple yet profound: to create a space where people could “move with meaning and live with intention.”
From brand ambassador to instructor
One of the studio’s core pillars is Camille Guzman, a former ballerina, dancer, and flight attendant who first walked into Folk Studio as a brand ambassador. By the end of her first shoot, she had found herself on a completely new career path — as a Pilates instructor.
“I came in for a shoot and left as a teacher,” Camille laughs. “It felt like fate. Moving my body heals me, and being here allows me to help others heal through movement, too.”
Her natural empathy and background in dance made her a perfect fit. “Camille is strict but full of positive energy,” Ana says. “She’s not just an instructor; she’s more like a best friend who pushes you while standing right by your side.”
A studio with soul
Unlike typical fitness centers, Folk Studio places as much emphasis on mindfulness as it does on physical strength. Its method of choice, Stott Pilates, tailors each exercise to the client’s unique body and needs.
“The body doesn’t adjust to the exercise,” Camille explains. “The exercise adjusts to the body. That’s what makes it intelligent.”
It’s a philosophy that attracts a wide range of students — kids, seniors, athletes, busy professionals, and even doctors who find themselves rediscovering rest after long hours. One memorable moment for Ana was when a 60-year-old mother outperformed a group of younger participants. “She showed us that strength doesn’t have an age limit,” Ana says proudly.
Challenges and choices
For Ana, the biggest challenge hasn’t been managing the studio’s daily operations, but knowing when to say no. “We’ve been offered so many opportunities to expand or partner,” she says. “But right now, I want to protect the space, nurture its soul, and grow slowly. It’s about staying true to our core values rather than chasing trends.”
Camille, on the other hand, has faced her own growth moments. “I was nervous about connecting with clients at first,” she admits. “But when you genuinely care about people, the connection just flows.”
Building a community beyond fitness
More than just classes, Folk Studio is building a movement. Ana envisions it as a future social enterprise that will bring free movement classes to communities — pregnant mothers, children, seniors, and anyone in need of mindful activity. “All you have to do is show up, and we’ll take it from there,” she says.
The studio itself already reflects this spirit of inclusivity. Students often describe it as warm, welcoming, and non-judgmental — a “warm hug,” as Camille puts it.
More than exercise
For both Ana and Camille, Pilates has become more than a profession — it’s a way of life. Ana calls the studio her safe space, a grounding force in the chaos of city life. Camille, meanwhile, sees it as her “second chance,” a career that not only allows her to take care of herself but also empowers others to do the same.
“Pilates is the foundation of everyday movement,” Ana explains. “It’s not just for athletes or dancers. It’s for anyone who wants to move better, age gracefully, and live with intention.”
An invitation to move
Despite being new, Folk Studio has already drawn in a loyal community of movers and mindful learners. And both Ana and Camille extend the same invitation to anyone curious about Pilates: just show up.
“You don’t need to be flexible, strong, or even confident,” Ana assures. “Come as you are. We’ll meet you where you are.”
In a world that often glorifies speed and achievement, Folk Studio stands as a reminder to slow down, breathe, and move with meaning. Because wellness, at its core, isn’t about how much you can do — but how deeply you can connect with yourself and with others.