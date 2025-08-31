Filipino tourist dies after losing consciousness on Hong Kong ride — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed the death of a Filipino tourist on vacation in Hong Kong on Saturday.

According to a report from a Hong Kong-based news outlet, the 53-year-old tourist lost consciousness while on the “Frozen Ever After” boat ride at around 10 a.m. Friday. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead at around 11:30 AM.

His wife said he had fallen into a coma during the ride.

In a statement, the DFA said its Consulate General’s Assistance-to-Nationals Section coordinated with the Lantau Police Headquarters and reached out to the victim’s family to help with the repatriation of his remains.

“The Consulate General continues to coordinate with the local authorities and institutions concerned, while respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time,” the DFA said.

The Hong Kong report added that the victim’s wife disclosed he had a 10-year history of heart disease and high blood pressure, for which he took regular medication.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Disneyland clarified that the incident was not related to ride safety.