FEU completes SSL Nat’l Invitationals Batangas Leg conquest

BATANGAS CITY --- Far Eastern University accomplished what it failed to achieve last year by sweeping College of Saint Benilde, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19, to reign supreme in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg Sunday at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym here.

Determined to bounce back from a runner-up finish last year, the Lady Tamaraws won all three games without dropping a single set in a display of dominance for their breakthrough crown.

FEU shook off a shaky start and made crucial defensive adjustments to dictate the pace of the match the rest of the way.

“Overall, the team played great. We’ve learned a lot from this tournament. We need to take care of our small mistakes, in our block and defense especially our pass,” Lady Tamaraws head coach Tina Salak said.

Best Player of the Batangas Leg Faida Bakanke, Gerzel Petallo, Jazlyn Ellarina and Alyzza Devosora led FEU’s charge to silence the four-time NCAA champions Lady Blazers, who hit a brick wall after winning their first two games in the short single-round robin competition.

The Lady Tamaraws joined last year’s finals tormentor National University and Adamson University, as champions in the tournament, which had stops in Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon.

The Lady Bulldogs led by rookie Sam Cantada ruled the Davao Leg while Shaina Nitura bannered the Lady Falcons’ Cebu Leg conquest.

Petallo scored 13 points, Jazlyn Ellarina fired 12 markers punctuated with the title-clinching spike, while Congolese student-athlete Bakanke and Devosora finished with 10 points each for FEU.

Veteran setter Tin Ubaldo tallied 14 excellent sets and five points for the Lady Tamaraws.

Tied at 14 in the third frame, FEU unleashed a blistering 8-1 scoring blast for a 22-17 advantage.

Camilla Bartolome strung two straight points to draw CSB closer. However, Bartolome sent her attack long on the next play that triggered the Lady Tamaraws' finishing kick.

No Lady Blazers player reached double-digit scoring. Zam Nolasco got eight points, Rhea Densing had seven markers, while Chenae Basarte finished with six.

The trio of Devosora, Petallo and Bakanke connived in the Lady Tamaraws’ closing 5-1 run that shattered a 20-20 deadlock in the opening set.

FEU used a 6-0 spurt to pull away from a slim 17-13 lead in the second frame for a commanding 2-0 match lead.

The Lady Tamaraws and Lady Blazers will return to action in the centerpiece SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship starting September 20.