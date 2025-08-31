EVAP: Phl EV shift speeding up

The country’s electric vehicle story is getting louder and more visible, and this year’s Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit aims to capture that momentum. Now on its 13th run, the summit will take over SMX Convention Center in Pasay from 23 to 25 October, bringing together major brands, startups, and charging players for a weekend of talks, demos, and test drives. Expect names like BYD, GAC, Omoda & Jaecoo and UAAGI’s stable that includes BAIC, Chery, Foton and Lynk & Co, along with two-wheel and accessory makers.

EVAP president Edmund Araga says local adoption is rising for practical reasons that ordinary buyers feel. Pump prices keep moving. More brands are offering EVs at different price points. Government rules are nudging companies to start buying. That mix helped push four-wheeled EV sales to 3,880 units in 2024, nearly triple 2023’s 1,028. Battery electrics led the way at about three in every four sales, with hybrids close behind and a small share from plug-in hybrids. Two- and three-wheelers surged as well, hitting 43,441 units last year from a tiny base the year before.

Under the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry, the country aims to deploy about 7,300 charging stations by 2028, build up to 20,400 by 2040, and support as many as 2.5 million EVs on the road by that time. What complicates things is who pays. Public funds are not earmarked to build or run chargers. The plan leans on private groups such as mall operators, hotels, condos, resorts, and even car brands to carry most of the load. EVAP points to the EVIDA law’s language that taps private sector muscle to grow new industries and jobs, while the state sets the rules and direction.