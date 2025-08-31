Education is key to success

Education, like health, is every Filipino’s right and not merely a privilege. It is the foundation of our citizenry in building a stronger nation. For the youth to fulfill their role as the future of our country, they must be empowered and knowledgeable. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth, one of my top priorities is to widen access to quality education.

Republic Act (RA) 10931, also known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, was landmark legislation of the Duterte administration. The law ensures that millions of Filipino students can attend school without a heavy financial burden. As special assistant to then-President Rodrigo Duterte, I joined the Commission on Higher Education and lawmakers who championed education in fighting for the passage of the law.

Sadly, there remain significant gaps in our education system in terms of access and options. As your Senator Kuya Bong Go, I strongly believe that failure to address these will not only disadvantage students but also compromise the future of our nation.

During the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education conducted last 27 August, we reiterated our commitment to advancing measures that strengthen inclusivity and dismantle persistent barriers for marginalized students. In the 20th Congress, we will push for Senate Bill (SB) 169, which proposes to expand the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) by amending RA 10931.

If passed into law, the measure seeks to give opportunities to students who prefer academic programs that are either available only in private institutions or offered in faraway public universities or colleges. To achieve their dreams, students should be unburdened by these hindrances. SB 169 also proposes a voucher system that, if enacted, will allow qualified students to pursue education in private institutions.

With the help of my fellow lawmakers, I will work hard as your senator because I cannot bear to see our youth deprived of the right to education. Together, let us face economic realities and not allow the dreams of many Filipinos to get derailed.

Meanwhile, on 27 August, as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, we personally attended two inaugurations of multipurpose buildings in Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte, Barangay Payatas Captain Rascal Doctor, and Barangay Commonwealth Captain Manuel Co. One is located at Lupang Pangako in Barangay Payatas, and the other was at Sanapa East Side, Commonwealth.

We also attended the National Fire Training Institute (NFTI) Fire Basic Recruit Course (FBRC) Class 2025-136, “Class Mandasig,” Graduation Ceremony, together with Acting Director FSSupt Christine Cula; PBGen Ferdinando Sevilla (Ret.), president of the Philippine Public Safety College; JSSupt Ronaldo Senoc, director of the National Jail Management and Penology Training Institute; and PCol Melvin Napiloy, deputy regional director for administration of PRO 4A, on 28 August.

On 29 August, we were invited as the guest of honor and speaker during the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines Inc. 26th Southern Mindanao Regional Conference Opening Ceremony in Davao City, led by national president Alberto Herrera Jr.

We also attended the turnover of the Super Health Center in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on 30 August. It was then followed by Isulan’s 68th Founding Anniversary and 12th Hamungaya Festival. Afterward, we attended the Fiesta Handaan Boodle Fight and Linggo ng Kabataan.

Joining the celebration were key officials of the province, including Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu, Vice Governor Datu Prince Raden Sakaluran, Mayor Princess Rihan Sakaluran, Vice Mayor Atty. Arnold Armada, and board members. Also present were municipal mayors from across Sultan Kudarat: Mayor Datu Yassin Mangudadatu of Lutayan, Mayor Charles Ploteña of Esperanza, Mayor Ronan Garcia of Kalamansig, Mayor Myrna Kapina of Palimbang, Mayor Katrina Sandigan of President Quirino, Mayor Rafael Flauta of Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Mayor Amirh Musali of Columbio and Mayor Frederick Celestial of Lebak.

Meanwhile, the Malasakit Team aided various fellow Filipinos the previous week as they immediately assisted 15 families affected by a recent fire in Binangonan, Rizal. Our Malasakit Team also assisted 68 fire victims in Davao City.

We also gave aid to 57 scholars in Sorsogon, 82 in Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation in Legazpi City, Albay, and 205 in Camarines Norte. In Lipa City, Batangas, the Malasakit Team also attended the turnover of an ambulance. Meanwhile, in Talisay City, Cebu, the Malasakit Team joined the Super Health Center turnover in the city.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to advocate for quality and accessible education for all dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.