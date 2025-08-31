Economist, governor charts bold path

At just 25, Ralph Vincent “RV” Evardone became the youngest governor in Eastern Samar’s history, taking office on 30 June.
A trained economist and former provincial board member, Evardone is bringing a fresh perspective to the province’s leadership, one that prioritizes economic development, investment attraction, and sustainable business growth.
Evardone, an alumnus of Ateneo de Manila University, entered politics with a clear mission: to modernize Eastern Samar’s economy while ensuring that local communities benefit from the progress.
“Our vision is simple,” he said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE. “We want Eastern Samar to be a province where businesses can thrive, where industries are competitive, and where our people have opportunities to prosper without leaving their hometowns.”
Infra, energy: Foundations for business
One of the key challenges Evardone identified upon taking office was the inconsistent power supply and limited infrastructure in Eastern Samar. These constraints have long hindered both large-scale investment and small business growth.
“Businesses need reliability. If electricity is unstable or transport networks are underdeveloped, investors look elsewhere,” Evardone explained.
To address this, his administration is fast-tracking a Renewable Energy Code, which aims to harness solar, hydro, and other renewable energy sources. The goal is to stabilize power supply across the province, not just for households, but for industries and enterprises that rely on continuous operations.
“Investors ask, ‘Can we depend on power?’ We want the answer to be an unequivocal yes,” he said.
Complementing energy initiatives is a push to upgrade roads, ports and telecommunications networks. By improving transport and logistics, Evardone hopes to make the province more accessible and business-friendly, reducing costs for companies and facilitating the movement of goods to and from markets in Visayas and Luzon.
Agriculture as opportunity
Agriculture remains the backbone of Eastern Samar’s economy, and Evardone views it as both a livelihood lifeline and a potential growth engine for business. The governor has introduced an agri-modernization plan aimed at enhancing productivity, expanding the cultivation of high-value crops, and establishing supply chains that serve both local and external markets.
Programs include mechanization support for farmers, crop diversification initiatives, and the development of value-added facilities such as coconut processing plants. Livelihood programs, such as distributing ready-to-lay chickens, are designed to generate income streams for families while ensuring a steady supply of products for local markets.
“Agriculture isn’t just subsistence; it’s an opportunity for enterprise,” Evardone said.
The province is also exploring partnerships with agribusiness investors, linking local producers with companies that can provide technical expertise, processing facilities, and market access. By creating a framework that balances profitability with sustainability, Evardone aims to transform Eastern Samar into a competitive agricultural hub in the region.
Tourism as growth driver
Tourism is another pillar of Evardone’s economic strategy. The province’s coastal towns and pristine beaches present a significant opportunity to attract visitors and stimulate small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In areas such as Giyuan, surfing competitions and eco-tourism initiatives are underway, drawing domestic and international tourists.
“Tourism is more than an industry — it’s a platform for entrepreneurship,” Evardone noted.
Local businesses in accommodation, food services, transportation, and artisanal crafts benefit directly from tourist activity, creating multiplier effects across the economy. By promoting events and experiences that showcase Eastern Samar’s culture and natural beauty, the governor hopes to attract sustainable tourism investments that respect the environment and empower local communities.
Beyond infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, Evardone emphasizes regulatory efficiency and transparency. Streamlined permit processes, clear guidelines for investors, and open communication with the private sector are cornerstones of his administration. By reducing bureaucratic barriers and improving coordination with national government agencies, the province is positioning itself as a destination for responsible investment.
“We want investors to know that Eastern Samar is open for business,” he said. “We provide support, ensure protection, and create an environment where business can flourish.”
Youth, innovation drive change
Evardone’s youth has been a defining feature of his leadership, offering a new perspective on governance and business development. He blends a data-driven, strategic approach with a vision that prioritizes both short-term results and long-term sustainability.
“Being young is an advantage because it allows me to bring fresh ideas, adopt technology, and embrace innovative solutions,” he said.
This perspective is evident in initiatives that leverage digital platforms for business registration, agricultural monitoring, and tourism promotion. By integrating technology, Evardone aims to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and make information accessible to both entrepreneurs and citizens.
Evardone envisions a province where economic opportunity, sustainable development, and inclusive growth intersect. His administration focuses on creating jobs, attracting investments, empowering entrepreneurs, and modernizing critical sectors. From stabilizing power and improving transport infrastructure to boosting agriculture, promoting tourism, and streamlining business processes, his approach is comprehensive and forward-looking.
“Eastern Samar has tremendous potential,” he said. “Our task is to unlock it responsibly, ensuring that progress benefits everyone — from the largest investors to the smallest family-run businesses.”
As the province embarks on this new chapter, Governor RV Evardone emerges as both a political leader and a business catalyst, blending youth, vision, and economic strategy to redefine what’s possible for Eastern Samar. With his administration’s focus on investment, infrastructure, and enterprise, the province is set on a path toward sustainable growth, positioning itself as a competitive player in the regional economy while improving the quality of life for its people.