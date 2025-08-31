Economist, governor charts bold path

At just 25, Ralph Vincent “RV” Evardone became the youngest governor in Eastern Samar’s history, taking office on 30 June.

A trained economist and former provincial board member, Evardone is bringing a fresh perspective to the province’s leadership, one that prioritizes economic development, investment attraction, and sustainable business growth.

Evardone, an alumnus of Ateneo de Manila University, entered politics with a clear mission: to modernize Eastern Samar’s economy while ensuring that local communities benefit from the progress.

“Our vision is simple,” he said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE. “We want Eastern Samar to be a province where businesses can thrive, where industries are competitive, and where our people have opportunities to prosper without leaving their hometowns.”

Infra, energy: Foundations for business

One of the key challenges Evardone identified upon taking office was the inconsistent power supply and limited infrastructure in Eastern Samar. These constraints have long hindered both large-scale investment and small business growth.

“Businesses need reliability. If electricity is unstable or transport networks are underdeveloped, investors look elsewhere,” Evardone explained.

To address this, his administration is fast-tracking a Renewable Energy Code, which aims to harness solar, hydro, and other renewable energy sources. The goal is to stabilize power supply across the province, not just for households, but for industries and enterprises that rely on continuous operations.

“Investors ask, ‘Can we depend on power?’ We want the answer to be an unequivocal yes,” he said.

Complementing energy initiatives is a push to upgrade roads, ports and telecommunications networks. By improving transport and logistics, Evardone hopes to make the province more accessible and business-friendly, reducing costs for companies and facilitating the movement of goods to and from markets in Visayas and Luzon.