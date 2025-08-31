DTI's CIAP to investigate contractors amid flood control mess

The Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) Board has moved to investigate alleged irregularities in the contractor licensing system and questionable practices in flood control projects, following concerns raised in recent weeks.

In a meeting held on August 29, the board directed the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) to present its findings from ongoing probes and to tighten safeguards within its licensing process. The CIAP Board also commended Senator Panfilo Lacson’s call for greater integrity in public infrastructure projects, saying it shares his advocacy for transparency and accountability.

Among the measures adopted, the board will summon EGB Construction Corporation, led by PCAB board member Erni G. Baggao, over allegations of irregular or unethical practices. EGB was one of the 15 contractors flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier this month in connection with flood control contracts.

The board also instructed PCAB to strengthen internal monitoring, enforce stricter ethical standards among its employees, and review its licensing and oversight mechanisms. To ensure impartiality, the CIAP Board approved the hiring of an independent third-party agency to conduct a parallel investigation into contractor licensing issues.

The CIAP is an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry.