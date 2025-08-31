DSWD eyes reintegration of 32K former rebels

Former members of non-state armed groups (FMNSAGs) will be guided and assisted in their return to their families and communities through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Case Management Service (SCMS), Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay of the DSWD’s Peace and Development Group (PDG) emphasized Sunday.

“Ang social case management service ay tutok sa pag-aakay at pagtutok sa mga rebelde, all throughout the entire time simula nung sila ay sumuko. So, tutulungan sila, tututukan sila ng DSWD hanggang sila ay ma-reintegrate sa kanilang community, sa kanilang family, yun ang importante,” Tanjusay said.

Under this initiative, case managers—composed of DSWD social workers and development workers—will closely coordinate with FMNSAGs to conduct needs assessments, formulate interventions, and facilitate access to social protection programs, livelihood opportunities, and other government services tailored to their needs.

Among the programs available to FMNSAGs, their families, and individuals affected by armed conflicts are psychosocial intervention, cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, seed capital from the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and funding for community infrastructure subprojects.

“Bukod sa mga regular services na binibigay ng DSWD ay ni-rerefer din natin sila sa ibang mga government agencies. Bilang diretsong pagtulong ay mayroon kaming SLP na binibigay sa kanila, either they have an association or an individual. Binibigyan natin sila ng seed capital para makapagsimula, at mayroon tayong mga subprojects na pangangailangan ng community. For example, solar lamps, hanging bridges, at iba pa, para pakinabangan ng mas maraming miyembro ng community,” the undersecretary said.

If certain interventions are beyond the DSWD’s scope, beneficiaries are referred to other concerned line agencies. The department is also coordinating with law enforcement units such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and barangay LGUs to verify and assess the identities of FMNSAGs.

For 2025, the SCMS targets to assist around 32,000 former rebels from pilot areas in Regions 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).