Drive now, fly later

Volvo’s Philippine distributor, Hariphil Asia Resources Inc., is making new car purchases more rewarding with a chance to see Europe. The “Volvo Euro Trip Raffle Promo” gives buyers a shot at a 14-day vacation for two across some of the continent’s most scenic stops.

The offer is valid until 31 October 2025, and applies to three specific models. Eligible purchases include the XC90 Plug-in Hybrid, the XC60 Plug-in Hybrid, and the all-electric EX30 in Ultra or Core trim. Each unit bought counts as one raffle entry.

The prize covers the big stuff most travelers worry about. The winner gets round-trip airfare, hotel stays, a guided tour package, travel insurance, and full-board meals. It’s meant to be a stress-free trip that pays homage to the brand’s European roots.

HARI vice chair, president and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo says owning a Volvo should feel like more than a transaction. In her words, it’s tied to safety, sustainability, and personal freedom, and this promo is a thank-you to customers who want to experience the culture and landscapes where Volvo started.

Joining is straightforward. After vehicle turnover, the Sales Consultant will hand over a raffle coupon. Fill it out and drop it in the designated box at the Volvo Makati showroom. The last day for entries is 7 November 2025.

The grand draw happens on 12 November 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Volvo Makati Sales Admin Office, with a Department of Trade and Industry representative on site. The winner will be reached via registered mail, email, and phone, and Volvo Cars Philippines will also post the result on its official social pages.

Shoppers who want the full list of mechanics or have questions about the cars can drop by the Volvo showroom in Makati.