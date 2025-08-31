DOT unveils Philippine Golf Experience to boost tourism in Clark

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the ceremonial tee-off at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course, joined by Senator Lito Lapid, members of the diplomatic corps, Clark Development Corporation officials, and private sector partners.

“For many years, it has been a long-held desire to bring golf and tourism together in a way that truly unlocks their potential. We have always known that the Philippines—with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality—together with more than a hundred world-class quality golf courses across our islands, has all the makings of a world-class golf destination,” Frasco said.

She explained that GolfEx is modeled after the Philippine Experience Program, a DOT flagship project that highlights heritage, culture, and arts. Frasco emphasized that the Marcos administration is steering tourism policy toward measuring not only arrivals but also the long-term value of tourist offerings, stressing that golf is a “high-value, low-impact” activity that sustains livelihoods and encourages longer visitor stays.

The two-day event included golf lessons facilitated by the Professional Golfers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PGAP), an 18-hole friendly tournament, and a rolling tour of Clark’s historic and modern landmarks.

Clark Development Corporation President and CEO Agnes Devanadera said the city is ready to host major golf and sporting events, citing the “synergy” of government, private locators, and foreign partners in developing Clark into a premier leisure hub.

The DOT said GolfEx also aims to strengthen partnerships with international markets, promoting the Philippines as a sustainable golf tourism destination.