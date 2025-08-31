SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
GOLF

DoT unveils GolfEx at Clark

Photograph courtesy of DOT
Photograph courtesy of DOT Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco hits the ceremonial ball that launched the agency’s program GolfEx at Mimosa on Friday at Clark.
Published on

CLARK, Pampanga — The Department of Tourism (DoT) put in motion the Philippine Golf Experience (GolfEx) on Friday aimed at positioning the country as a premier golfing destination.

Modeled after the agency’s Philippine Experience Program: Heritage, Culture and Arts Caravans that was launched nationwide, GolfEx’s launch marked a major step in integrating golf into the Philippines’ tourism agenda.

“For many years, it has been a long-held desire to bring golf and tourism together in a way that truly unlocks their potential. We have always known that the Philippines — with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality — together with more than a hundred world-class quality golf courses across our islands, has all the makings of a world-class golf destination,” DoT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in her speech.

“What was needed was a deliberate effort to place golf within our broader national strategy, not only as a sport, but as an experience that brings together play, culture, as well as community,” added Frasco, who led the ceremonial tee-off at Mimosa Plus Golf Course joined by Senator Lito Lapid as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Golf Tourism Philippines
Philippine Golf Experience
DOT GolfEx

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph