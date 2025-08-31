DoT unveils GolfEx at Clark

CLARK, Pampanga — The Department of Tourism (DoT) put in motion the Philippine Golf Experience (GolfEx) on Friday aimed at positioning the country as a premier golfing destination.

Modeled after the agency’s Philippine Experience Program: Heritage, Culture and Arts Caravans that was launched nationwide, GolfEx’s launch marked a major step in integrating golf into the Philippines’ tourism agenda.

“For many years, it has been a long-held desire to bring golf and tourism together in a way that truly unlocks their potential. We have always known that the Philippines — with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality — together with more than a hundred world-class quality golf courses across our islands, has all the makings of a world-class golf destination,” DoT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in her speech.

“What was needed was a deliberate effort to place golf within our broader national strategy, not only as a sport, but as an experience that brings together play, culture, as well as community,” added Frasco, who led the ceremonial tee-off at Mimosa Plus Golf Course joined by Senator Lito Lapid as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps.