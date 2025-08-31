DoST launches ‘ClusteRICE 2025’

The Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DoST-TAPI) has launched the first stage of the Regional Invention Contest and Exhibits by Cluster (ClusteRICE), which will see a total of 53 participants compete in five categories.

The competition, held at the Philippine Science High School Main Campus from 19 to 20 August, was designed to showcase Filipino ingenuity and innovation. Winners from this initial round will advance to the 2026 National Invention Contest and Exhibits (NICE).

Among the notable inventions moving on to the national round are a herbal cream to treat molluscum contagiosum, a multi-shell neutron spectrometer, and an electromagnetic power-generating device.

Other finalists include a car charging and battery monitoring system, a creative research project on a compost bin, and a point-of-care African swine fever virus detection system.

Student researchers also advanced with an anti-theft electronic wireless engine starting system for motorcycles and a creative research project titled “Vest The Best.”

The competition will continue with four more cluster events scheduled for the coming months — South Luzon on 1 to 2 October, Mindanao on 7 to 8 October and North Luzon on 14 to 15 October.

DoST-TAPI, created in 1987, is the primary agency responsible for promoting the commercialization of technologies and services developed by the Department of Science and Technology.

The agency’s mission is to deliver science-based solutions that support human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability.