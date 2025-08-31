DOH logs 2,525 new hand, foot, and mouth disease cases in one week

The Department of Health (DOH) logged 2,525 new cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) from 10 to 16 August.

As of 16 August, the total number of HFMD cases in the country has reached 39,893. Half of the reported cases involve children aged one to three years old.

The DOH assured the public that it is coordinating with local government units to intensify monitoring of HFMD cases in the regions.

The Health department is also holding a meeting to discuss proposed measures for HFMD prevention and management in schools.

HFMD is a contagious disease that can spread through saliva containing the virus from coughing, sneezing, or speaking. It can also be transmitted by touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with hands that have come into contact with contaminated objects.

The DOH reminded parents and guardians to immediately consult the nearest health center if children show symptoms such as mouth sores, sore throat, and rashes on the palms and soles of the feet.

For mild cases of HFMD, the agency advised keeping children at home for seven to 10 days, depending on the doctor’s advice.

The DOH also reminded the public that aside from disinfecting equipment, washing hands for at least 20 seconds is essential to help prevent the spread of the virus.