Dizon a 'breath of fresh air' — Biz group

The country’s largest business organization, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), welcomed the appointment of Vince Dizon as the new secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), describing it as a “breath of fresh air.”

“Because of the controversy surrounding it (DPWH), it would be better to have a fresh start. Secretary Vince is a good choice to be part of the economic team, and he knows how to be able to do better service. Secretary Dizon had already proven his value when he came in as DOTr Secretary. He is a good choice. We can now regain the confidence of the people in the DPWH,” PCCI chairman emeritus and PHILEXPORT chairman Sergio Ortiz Luis Jr. said in a telephone interview Sunday.

He added that Dizon is expected to carry on the initiatives started by outgoing Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

“We expect him to continue most of the good ones that Bonoan has started,” Ortiz Luis said.

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo Lacson, who earlier flagged questionable government flood control projects, praised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for appointing Dizon to the post.

“The President made both a hard decision and a good choice in Secretary Vince Dizon to replace a beleaguered DPWH secretary. I have watched and followed Vince Dizon’s indefatigable, almost daily effort to solve the numerous problems that beset the transportation sector,” Lacson said in a statement.