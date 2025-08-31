DHSUD chief’s anti-corruption drive continues to gain traction

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling’s campaign against corruption in the housing sector is steadily gaining momentum, earning praise from both industry leaders and employees.

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA), one of the country’s four major housing developers’ groups, expressed full backing for Aliling’s zero-tolerance stance.

“Integrity, transparency, and accountability are values that must guide every stakeholder as we work together with government to address the country’s housing needs,” SHDA said in a statement. “Together, we believe in building not only homes — but also trust and a better future for all Filipinos.”

The DHSUD Employees Association (DHSUDEA), led by its president Roel Fernandez, also released a statement pledging support for the secretary’s advocacy.

“We, the DHSUD Employees Association, stand in full support of Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling’s strong and unwavering stance against corruption in all housing sectors, both in the government and private institutions,” the group said.

The association underscored its commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards. “Corruption has no place in our mission of building communities and providing every Filipino with access to safe, adequate, and affordable housing… With great hope, it is through our collective vigilance and shared culture of honesty that we can build the housing sector every Filipino deserves,” it added.

Earlier, the Construction Project Management Association of the Philippines (CPMAP) was among the first groups to rally behind Aliling. “Your head-on and straightforward stand against this social cancer is an inspiration to us — a reminder that there is still hope for our nation and there are still clean and committed public servants,” CPMAP said.

Aliling, in turn, thanked stakeholders for their public support and reiterated DHSUD’s dedication to good governance.

“Samahan po natin at tulungan si Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na labanan ang korapsyon. Umpisahan natin sa housing sector, ipakita natin na kayang talunin ang korapsyon. Huwag po tayong mawawalan ng pag-asa,” he said.

Last week, the DHSUD chief declared that “even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable,” a statement that drew immediate backing from developers and civil society groups.

The renewed push for integrity comes as investigations into alleged multibillion-peso anomalies in flood control projects continue. President Marcos himself earlier expressed outrage after discovering “ghost” and substandard projects during surprise inspections.